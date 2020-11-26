RGD to introduce premium packages

Cabinet has given approval for the introduction of premium service packages and attendant fees by the Registrar General’s Department (RGD).

The packages are for the processing of same-day and next-day service for birth, death and marriage certificates where applicable.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams made the disclosure during a virtual post-Cabinet press briefing yesterday.

She informed that the fee structures are $7,500 and $6,000, respectively, for same-day and next-day service.

“The proposed services are in response to the request of customers. The introduction of the proposed premium service would not replace the existing three service platforms that carried a maximum wait time of four days, 10 days and 30 days,” Williams said.

Meanwhile, Cabinet also gave approval for the Essential Oils Incubator Project to be included in the Public Sector Investment Programme and the allocation of the capital funding of $50 million to finance the project.

“This is subject to the availability of fiscal space in the budget,” Williams said.