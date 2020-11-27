Disabled truck impacting traffic in Bog Walk Gorge

Traffic has been reduced to a snarl in the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine due to a disabled truck.

The truck, which is carrying sand, broken down on the popular roadway this morning.

The police are currently directing traffic while efforts are being mobilised to have the truck removed.

Motorists are being encouraged to use alternative routes where possible.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.