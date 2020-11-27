Gustazos supports restaurants during economic recovery

THE CULINARY industry has been one of the most affected by this pandemic, as well as the people working in this sector. Such is the case of Caribbean countries, where thousands of jobs have been lost by business closures and economic activity coming to a halt.

As economies have begun to reactivate, most restaurants have applied strict hygiene protocols to open their doors, and adapt to this new reality. They modified their way of serving meals, prioritising delivery/pickup orders and dining halls with limited capacity and social distancing.

During this reopening process, Gustazos.com™ has become a pioneering medium to attract traffic and revenue in a large number of businesses. As is the case with the famous restaurant, Usain Bolt’s Tracks and Records, which sold over 500 Gustazos vouchers.

The platform not only offers the best opportunities to enjoy all kinds of gastronomic experiences at the best price available on the market, but it is also the ideal place to discover new restaurants.

Gustazos is an ally of restaurants and the culinary industry. Following the reopening of different business sectors, they have contributed directly to helping business owners; offering a variety of customisable promotions to fit each business’ needs.

The company is committed to developing local tourism, providing a wide array of services and products, such as: Equipment and supplies for protection against COVID-19, groceries, electronics, restaurants with delivery/pickup service, and contactless delivery for stores and shopping centres, among others.