Immigrant releases book about growing up in rural Jamaica

In the wake of the Black Lives Movement, Kristina Morgan, a communications specialist, has released a self-published children’s book capturing a childhood in Jamaica that reinforces positivity, joy and diversity.

“This book was inspired while I was borrowing books at the library for my daughter in 2015. I saw that there were not enough books about growing up in the Caribbean. I wanted her to experience and make a connection to her roots through this fun-loving account of a childhood in Jamaica.”

The first story in the series captures Nelly on her first adventure visiting family that live in another area of her community. She crosses a river and picks fruits along the way. This picture book is the first in a series of adventures of a young girl, Nelly, in the Jamaican countryside around the 1980s. Each page carries the innocence, freedom, and sweet nostalgia of the kind of childhood that every child should enjoy. This story is filled with happiness, love and community.

“I thought this would help to foster a strong sense of identity and self-awareness for her,” said Morgan.

Adventures of Nelly Spring Vale is available on https://amzn.to/3kL7FzL/ https://amzn.to/332IxhM

Morgan migrated five years ago to Canada from St Ann, Jamaica, and now resides in Toronto. Ontario.