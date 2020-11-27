JPS customers to get new billing cycles

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) has announced a pilot programme to improve efficiency by streamlining its billing cycles, with greater convenience for customers.

The streamlining of the company’s billing cycles will mean that customers’ bills will become due towards the end of the month – that is, from the 26th to the last day of the month. This will be of particular benefit to customers paid towards the end of month, as the company has noted concerns from many customers requesting a due date in keeping with their salary cycles. The exercise will start with a pilot project in St Catherine, Clarendon and St Andrew North, over a two-month period (November and December).

“While the company is adjusting the billing cycles, JPS wishes to point out that this first month may see some customers getting up to seven additional usage days or up to seven fewer usage days than usual on their bills. This is to adjust the billing cycle and is a one-off change. It is important to note that the number of days will return to normal after this first month of adjustment,” said a release from JPS.

JPS said once the customers in these three parishes have had their billing transferred to month-end due dates, the streamlining of cycles will continue across the island on a phased basis, until all customers transfers are completed.

If customers have any questions or concerns, they may contact the customer care teams on: facebook or Twitter @myjpsonline; webchat at jpsco.com; or the Customer Care Centre at 888-225-5577 (FLOW) or 888-935-5577 (Digicel).