Kareem’s Quest: Wayne and his Ital soup

Truth be told, I find the journey from Kingston to Westmoreland, via the south coast, to be a long and tedious one. Primarily because, when I am passing Toll Gate and heading towards Porus, the roadway is single lane and there is usually a truck holding up the traffic. So I normally make a customary detour on Old Porus Road and drive as quickly, as legally permitted, to get ahead of whichever vehicle is causing the congestion.

Nonetheless, the scenery is always beautiful and there are multiple vendors along the way to patronise. One of my now favourite spots is Ital Corn Soup, one of the few thriving food spots on Spur Tree Hill. As I pulled over to the left, I saw the operator, Wayne, clad in an untucked ‘button up’ shirt and wearing a mask, serving a family of four. With so much COVID-19 protocol in place, I decided to stay in the car until he was finished with them.

After which I came out and greeted him, with a salutary term from our vernacular. ‘Oye sah, yuh good? Wah deh pan today’s menu!’

CEASED OPPORTUNITY

In a soft tone, he pleasantly answered, “soup with peanut and boil corn.” Ceasing the opportunity to stretch my legs, after driving for two hours, I began to walk towards the operator while striking up a conversation about his establishment.

“How long have you been here?” I asked. “Long time enuh, bossy. I’ve been here approximately 27 years and in the early days, I used to sell melon and pumpkin. Then likkle by likkle, I branched out into corn and from there I started doing vegetable soup and the people love it,” Wayne shared.

As we continued to talk, a male in a white shirt, oversized stomach and stout frame casually walked from his car to the food stand. At first, he maintained some distance, as he observed Wayne and I conversing. However, either his patience wore thin or he was really hungry, as he assertively stated, “Big man! Give me a medium soup and a corn. Mek sure de kawn saaf.”

He diligently watched as Wayne poured out the soup, then aided in the selection process of the corn. After which, he sat on the bamboo bench, gently placed the scalding hot soup down, and with a smirk on his face began to eat his corn.

At this point, the potent smell of the soup began to permeate the atmosphere, and I started to salivate. So I said, “Wayne, can you share out my soup while we talk?”

He quickly replied, “Yeah, man. You want a lot of food in it?” To which I responded, “Of course, and nuff peanut too.”

As he perched his upper body over the pot, I was still eager to find out more about his shop, so I asked him if he has ever had any prominent person stopped by.“The prime minister, Mr Holness, stop by here a lot and when him ca’ar reach, him always come out and personally greet me.”

Not one to be complacent, Wayne has also prepared himself for the downturn in the economy by diversifying his services. “I also sell peanuts and pots, which I get in Kingston. At the end of the day, I have to try with other things, so if one ting don’t sell, I can depend on something else.”

With over 10 minutes of conversation, my soup was warm enough for me to take a big gulp, so I told Wayne I’d see him another time.

Who is it for: Budget travellers and persons who love to eat outdoors.

Tip: Also eat the corn first and leave the soup uncovered, so it can lose some of the heat.

What stands out: The simplicity of the setting, which has a bamboo bench that is below a towering shade tree.

What to carry: You can carry your own container if you prefer.

Must try food: Boil corn. Make sure to state whether you want a soft or hard one.

Location: Spur Tree, Manchester

Vehicle needed to access stop: any vehicle with a well-tuned engine and good brakes to deal with the Spur Tree gradient.

Length of journey from central points:

• Kingston: 1 hr 37 mins

• Montego Bay: 2 hrs 22 mins

• Ocho Rios: 2 hrs 30 mins

• Savanna-la-Mar: 1 hr 55 mins

For comments and feedback email kareemsquest@gmail.com, or visit www.kareemsquest.com