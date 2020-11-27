Last to register a COVID case, Hanover now Jamaica's main hotspot

Janet Silvera/Senior Gleaner Writer

WESTERN BUREAU:

Once revered as a COVID-19-resilient parish, Hanover now leads the island as the major hotspot with an active case rate of 61.2 per 100,000 residents.

In fact, the five northwestern parishes stretching from St Ann to Westmoreland are now the focus of the COVID-19 fight, leading in terms of the rate of active cases in Jamaica.

Rates - Active COVID cases in each parish per 100,000 residents

1. Hanover - 62.1

2. St Ann - 49.4

3. Westmoreland - 48.7

4. St James - 48.5

5. Trelawny - 43.4

6. St Catherine - 31.8

7. Kingston and St Andrew - 24.2

8. St Mary - 20.9

9. Portland - 15.7

10. Manchester - 14.6

11. St Elizabeth - 13.2

12. St Thomas - 10.5

13. Clarendon - 6.9

At a COVID-19 press briefing on Thursday, Heath and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton recommended Zoom Christmas parties for the upcoming Yuletide season.

The surge in Hanover, St Ann, Westmoreland, St James and Trelawny comes after a steady decline in October.

However, since November 11, the trajectory has been moving in the opposite direction.

In terms of total cases, St James, home to the tourism capital, Montego Bay, outpaces all other parishes.

Rates - Total COVID cases in each parish per 100,00 residents

1. St James - 586.8

2. Kingston and St Andrew - 528.5

3. St Catherine - 442.6

4. St Thomas - 435.9

5. Portland - 402.8

6. St Ann - 315.1

7. Trelawny - 311.8

8. Hanover - 310.2

9.Westmoreland - 249.9

10. St Mary - 247.2

11. Manchester - 218.8

12. Clarendon - 196.1

13. St Elizabeth - 195.5

National epidemiologist Dr Karen Webster Kerr stressed that the gradual increase in cases cannot be allowed to continue.

Lack of personal responsibility, COVID-19 fatigue, unauthorised parties, and gatherings in homes are among the driving factors behind the spike, the ministry officials said.

Tufton said that while he empathised with those having COVID-19 fatigue, all Jamaicans should ensure they obey the protocols.

"The truth is, if we don’t take the necessary measures, the consequences could cost us lives and livelihoods and, in January, could restrict the back-to-school, which we so desperately need to have,” the minister said.

He pointed out that Santa Claus was not under quarantine. Neither was the Government quarantining the message of Christ or what the Christian tradition dictates during this time.

“Those are fully allowed," he said.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com