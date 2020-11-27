Manchester woman found dead with multiple stab wounds in driveway

The police in Manchester are probing the murder of former supermarket owner 63-year-old Marcia Chin-You who was found stabbed to death in her driveway in the usually quiet community of Ingleside Close.

Commanding Officer for Manchester, Superintendent Gary Francis, says her body was found in her car with multiple stab wounds last night.

"We are gathering all the information we can to find her killer or killers...we are appealing to anyone who is able to assist us to come forward," he said, noting that there is mixed information as to when she was last seen alive and that the investigation is in the early phase.

The incident triggered shock and fear among residents.

Custos of Manchester, Garfield Green, told The Gleaner that Chin-You contributed significantly to the growth of the business community in Mandeville for decades.

"...It is sad…and for her to go out like this, it is just sad. Crime is just everywhere, there are no boundaries for crime right now...the criminals are very brazen and they go for what they want without any regard or fear and it is sad."

While calling for quick action from the police, Green is also appealing to the business community to be on alert as he says they are an easy target, particularly in the Christmas season.

"We handle cash, and sometimes we handle significant amounts of cash, and we take it for granted that we can move it by ourselves. At least one person will know you have cash on you so put some security measures in place, call the police if you don’t have private security."

President of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce, Kenisha Dwyer-Powell, said the murder has impacted business persons across the parish and that the association is renewing its call for new security measures to be put in place.

" ... to wake up to the news of Mrs Chin-You's murder is very alarming. The business community has been really touched. We have seen over the past couple of weeks murders within the business community and it is a cause for concern. We urge citizens everywhere to cooperate with the police, say what you know and be in the lookout for your neighbours.”

