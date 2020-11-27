Teachers to vote for JTA president-elect next week
After months of delay, the membership of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) will vote for a new President-elect next week.
The exercise will be conducted face-to-face and online between Monday, November 30, and Thursday, December 3.
Ballots will be cast at the following locations:
St Thomas - Lyssons Center of Excellence
St Catherine -Johnathan Grant High
Kingston & St Andrew - JTA head office
Manchester - JTA regional office
Clarendon - Kellits High & May Pen Primary
St. Elizabeth - B.B. Coke High, STETHS & Black River Primary
Portland - Port Antonio Infant & Buff Bay Primary
St. Ann - Ocho Rios Primary and Browns Town Primary
St. Mary - JTA regional office
St. James - JTA regional office
Trelawny - Albert Town High & Falmouth Infant
Westmoreland - Mannings School & Maud McLeod High
Hanover - Rusea’s High
Approximately 20,000 of the 25,000 membership are eligible to participate in the selection process.
Godfrey Drummond, a senior teacher at Petersfield Primary and Infant school in Westmoreland, and Winston Smith, principal of Golden Spring Primary in St Andrew, are contesting the poll.
The counting of ballots will take place at a special meeting of the JTA’s central executive at its Kingston head office on Tuesday, December 8, beginning at 10:00 a.m.
A special virtual general council meeting is planned for Wednesday, December 9 at 10:00 a.m. for the proclamation of the president-elect.
