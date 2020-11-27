Teachers to vote for JTA president-elect next week

After months of delay, the membership of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) will vote for a new President-elect next week.

The exercise will be conducted face-to-face and online between Monday, November 30, and Thursday, December 3.

Ballots will be cast at the following locations:

St Thomas - Lyssons Center of Excellence

St Catherine -Johnathan Grant High

Kingston & St Andrew - JTA head office

Manchester - JTA regional office

Clarendon - Kellits High & May Pen Primary

St. Elizabeth - B.B. Coke High, STETHS & Black River Primary

Portland - Port Antonio Infant & Buff Bay Primary

St. Ann - Ocho Rios Primary and Browns Town Primary

St. Mary - JTA regional office

St. James - JTA regional office

Trelawny - Albert Town High & Falmouth Infant

Westmoreland - Mannings School & Maud McLeod High

Hanover - Rusea’s High

Approximately 20,000 of the 25,000 membership are eligible to participate in the selection process.

Godfrey Drummond, a senior teacher at Petersfield Primary and Infant school in Westmoreland, and Winston Smith, principal of Golden Spring Primary in St Andrew, are contesting the poll.

The counting of ballots will take place at a special meeting of the JTA’s central executive at its Kingston head office on Tuesday, December 8, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

A special virtual general council meeting is planned for Wednesday, December 9 at 10:00 a.m. for the proclamation of the president-elect.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.