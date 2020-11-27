Two more COVID-19 deaths, 59 new cases

Jamaica on Thursday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 250.

The deceased are a 74-year-old male from St Catherine and a 62-year-old female from Trelawny.

Three more cases were recorded as coincidental deaths, moving that total to 33. All 3 previously under investigation

And two other fatalities are being probed, pushing that figure to 32.

Meanwhile, there were 59 new cases with ages ranging from four to 78 years, pushing the total to 10,600 with 4,375 being active.

Of the new cases, 33 are males, 25 are females and one case is under investigation.

In the meantime, there were 108 more recoveries, increasing the total to 5,829.

Some 75 persons are in hospital with 17 being moderately ill and eight critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 21,838 are at home.

