Update | Police arrest two men in connection with murder of Manchester woman

The police communications unit is reporting that two men have been arrested in relation to the murder of a Manchester businesswoman.

Sixty-three-year-old Marcia Chin-Yoo was last night found stabbed to death in her car in the upscale community of Ingleside in Mandeville.

The police say two men were picked up on Friday by detectives who have been following leads.

The police Corporate Communications Unit says the men will now be interviewed in the presence of their attorney as detectives prepare to lay charges.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.