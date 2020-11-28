Bodies found along Dyke Road, Portmore

Investigators are now along the Dyke Road in Portmore, St Catherine, where two bodies were found about 9:27 this morning.

The police say a passerby stumbled upon the bodies, which were wrapped in plastic. The identities of the bodies have not yet been established and it's not yet clear how they died.

The Gleaner is tracking the story.

