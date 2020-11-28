NWA to repair malfunctioning stoplights in St James

The National Works Agency (NWA) says three traffic signals in Montego Bay, St. James have been malfunctioning and works to repair the lights will be undertaken shortly

Community Relations Officer at the NWA, Janel Ricketts, says that the traffic signals at the King Street and Market Street, as well as the Elegant Corridor and Sugar Mill road intersections in St. James, have been affected by issues related to the electrical power supply, while damaged hardware has resulted in the malfunctioning of the amber signal on the traffic light at the Providence road and Elegant Corridor intersection.

Ricketts is reminding motorists in the interim that no one has the right of way when the stoplights are out of service. Motorists should, therefore, exercise caution when using these intersections.

