NWC conducting emergency repairs in St Andrew, St Catherine

Several communities in St Andrew are now experiencing a disruption in their water supply due to a broken main along Long Lane, Upper Constant Spring.

The National Water Commission (NWC) says the affected communities have been without their regular supply since 10:00 this morning. It says a team is now conducting emergency repairs and water should return by 6:00 p.m.

The affected communities are: Long Lane and all roads leading off; Stilwell Road, Orange Grove and its surroundings.

And an NWC team is also conducting emergency repairs to a section of the pipeline that supplies the Dinthill water supply system in St Catherine.

The issue has left Dinthill, Linstead, Deeside, Mickleton Meadows, Jew Pen, Commodore, Buena Vista and sections of Wakefiled without water.

The NWC says water should be restored to the communities by 4:00 p.m.

