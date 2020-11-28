One more COVID death; 32 fatalities being investigated

A 58 year-old woman from Clarendon is the latest person to have succumbed to COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported.

In it's clinical summary management summary for Friday, November 27, the ministry said her death had been previously reported as being under investigation.

There is an additional death under investigation, bringing the total deaths being investigated to 32.

One death is deemed coincidental.

Seven people are critically ill and eight are deemed to be moderately ill, according to the ministry. However, hospitalisations have declined to 77 people.

Nearly 70 new cases

COVID-19 infections rose by 69 new cases in the past day, increasing the total infections since March 10 to 10,669.

Westmoreland accounted for the highest number of new cases, with 15, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 13. St Catherine recorded 12 new cases, St James nine and Trelawny seven. St Mary had five, Portland two new cases and Manchester, St Ann and St Thomas accounted for the final three cases, with one new case each of COVID-19.

One hundred and twenty-four more people recovered, bringing the total number of recovered persons to 5,953.

