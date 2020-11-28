Update| Third person being questioned in connection with businesswoman's murder

The police are questioning a third person in relation to the murder of Manchester businesswoman, Marcia Chin-Yoo.

The 63-year-old was found stabbed to death in her car in Ingleside, Mandeville on Thursday night.

Police reported that two men had been arrested yesterday and were being questioned in the presence of their attorneys, as detectives prepare to formally charge the men. The Corporate Communications Unit now says a third person is being questioned. The Gleaner understands that the person is a woman.

The Gleaner continues to track the story.

