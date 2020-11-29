Campbell elected PNP gen-sec, Paulwell voted chairman

Dr Dayton Campbell and Phillip Paulwell were, this afternoon, elected general-secretary and chairman respectively of the People's National Party (PNP).

Two hundred and eighty-six of 336 members of the National Executive Council (NEC), the party's highest decision-making body outside of its Annual Conference, elected the men during a meeting at Jamaica College in St Andrew.

Campbell amassed 147 votes to turn back the challenge of Raymond Pryce, the former deputy general-secretary, who received 138 votes.

Attorney-at-law Jennifer Housen, who had publicly thrown her hat into the ring for the position for general-secretary, was not nominated.

Paulwell gained the votes of 153 NEC members to defeat his sole challenger, Angela Brown Burke, who received 133 votes.

“I am a party man. I was born in this party, grew up in this party and I will be here until I die,” Paulwell said following the announcement of the results by Horace Dalley.

He maintained that he would be loyal to the leadership of the party.

And Campbell said his focus will turn to making the party "winnable for the next election."

Polling commenced at 12:51 p.m. and closed 1:17 p.m.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

