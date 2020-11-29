COVID claims five more lives

COVID-19 claimed five more lives in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reports, increasing fatalities from the infectious disease to 256.

Three of the dead are from Kingston and St Andrew. They are: a 66-year-old and an 86-year-old woman, as well as a 70-year-old man. A 44-year-old man from Westmoreland and a 77-year-old woman from St. Ann were the other two victims.

Three of the deaths were previously under investigation, which has reduced the total number of deaths under investigation to 29. There was one new death being investigated.

Seven people remain critically ill and 12 are experiencing moderate effects of the disease, up from eight on Friday. However, the number of people hospitalised continues to fall. There are now 66 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 down from 77 the day before.

Meanwhile, there were 40 new cases of the disease, bringing Jamaica's total confirmed infections to 10,709 since March. But recoveries have increased to 6,066 after 131 more people were deemed well.

The new infections were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, where 14 people were confirmed with COVID-19, followed by St Ann with eight and St Catherine with four. St Mary, Trelawny and Westmoreland recorded three cases each; and St James, Hanover, Clarendon and Manchester one case each. There were no new cases in St Elizabeth or Portland.

