Rev Dwight Fletcher | Break free of legalism and run to win!

Last week, we began to look at practical ways of walking in the Spirit, having discussed that legalism is not the biblical response to sin. In this our final week of this series, we will add to the list of practical ways that we can walk in the Spirit. Here are a few more suggestions:

1. We are not only to set our heart on things above, but also to “set our minds on things above”

‘Things within’ would be a better translation (Ray Steadman). Paul is talking about our wills, our choices. We should make our decisions based on what God has revealed to us through His Word. That is the secret of a life that has discovered how to really live.

Our lives, our daily activities, our thoughts are now tied to Christ. We do wrong if we separate ourselves from Him. When we become a Christian, the old, godless, self-directed life is over. We must, by faith, apply the Word of God to our lives, even when it does not seem to make worldly sense. “Your commands make me wiser than my enemies, for they are ever with me. I have more insight than all my teachers, for I meditate on your statutes. I have more understanding than the elders, for I obey your precepts. I have kept my feet from every evil path so that I might obey your word.” Psalm 119:98-101 (NIV).

“How can a young man keep his way pure? By living according to your word. I seek you with all my heart; do not let me stray from your commands. I have hidden your word in my heart that I might not sin against you.” Psalm 119:9-11 (NIV). There is not life in the Spirit without obedience. It is the expression of our submission.

2. This is easier at some times than others, and that is why we need fellowship

“Two are better than one … If one falls down, his friend can help him up. But pity the man who falls and has no one to help him up! …Though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves. A cord of three strands is not quickly broken.” Ecclesiastes 4:9-12 (NIV). It is inescapable in the scriptures; we need one another, to live life in the spirit. “And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds. Let us not give up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but let us encourage one another - and all the more as you see the Day approaching.” Hebrews 10:24-25 (NIV)

3. Finally, we need to make witnessing to others a regular part of our lives

The Word says “I pray that you may be active in sharing your faith, so that you will have a full understanding of every good thing we have in Christ.” Philemon 1:6 (NIV). Witnessing about the love of Christ is a natural outflow of walking in the Spirit, and we are commanded to it. There are many ways to witness; from living according to the Word of God to telling others about Christ.

What it boils down to is choosing to pursue relationship rather than rules and choosing love rather than obligation. God loves us and, when we pursue a loving relationship with Him through Christ, the Holy Spirit will teach and empower us to run to win. It is a choice and we must chose correctly so that we can live in freedom and power and draw others to Christ Jesus.