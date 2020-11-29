Teen killed after being hit from bike in Manchester

A teenager died, this afternoon, after being hit from his motorcycle on the Winston Jones Highway in Manchester.

He has been identified as 19 year-old Tajay Millard of the Battersea community. The incident happened near the community.

Witnesses say Millard was travelling along the highway towards Mandeville when a Toyota Probox taxicab travelling in the same direction overtook a line of traffic. According to the accounts, Millard was turning off the roadway when he was hit from his motorcycle by the cab and dragged for approximately 30 metres along the thoroughfare.

He was rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An infuriated man at the scene, who identified himself as the grandfather of the deceased, said he would not stop until he received justice for the death of his grandson.

Commanding officer for the Manchester police, Superintendent Gary Francis, is urging road users to be mindful of the particularly busy highway.

" We'll be having police out here to ensure that the speed limit is obeyed...We are appealing to motorist to use the road with caution...," he said.

