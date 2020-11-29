Update| Dyke Road bodies identified

Investigators have now identified the bodies of two men found along the Dyke Road in Portmore, St Catherine yesterday morning.

The men have been identified as 18 year-old Kybuki Smith of Lower Mall Road in Kingston 11 and 26 year-old Husoni Pennant, otherwise known as 'Beenie', of Hill Avenue, also in Kingston 11.

Their bodies were found by a passerby about 9:27 a.m. wrapped in plastic. It's still not clear how they were killed.

Investigations continue.

