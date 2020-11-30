1 more COVID-19 death, 54 new cases

Jamaica on Sunday recorded one more COVID-19 death, pushing the tally to 257.

The deceased is an 87-year-old female from Westmoreland, whose death was previously under investigation.

One other fatality is being probed, pushing that figure to 29.

Meanwhile, there were 54 new cases with ages ranging from 12 to 83 years, pushing the total to 10,763 with 4,139 being active.

Of the new cases, 22 are males and 32 are females.

In the meantime, there were 153 more recoveries, increasing the total to 6,219.

Some 70 persons are in hospital with 11 being moderately ill and nine critically ill.

