6-day old baby dies from COVID-19 in Guyana

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Nov 30, CMC – The Caribbean recorded its youngest ever death from COVID-19, after a six-day old baby died of the virus in Guyana.

Guyana's Ministry of Health said that two deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, which included the infant.

No other details were shared.

“The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed,” a statement from the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry said officials have contacted relatives to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

