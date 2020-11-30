6 things about Appeal Court President Dennis Morrison, set to retire Friday

President of the Court of Appeal Justice Dennis Morrison is to retire on Friday when he turns 70.

In 2008, Morrison was appointed to serve in the Court of Appeal and in January 2016, he was appointed president.

Morrison has described his career as fulfilling, noting that he has had the opportunity to do some of the things that he considered to be important in life.

Here are 6 things about the outgoing Appeal Court President

1. He was called to the Jamaican Bar in 1975

2. Practised at the private bar for 25 years before transitioning to the bench.

3. Served as a judge of the Court of Appeal of Belize (2004 to 2015)

4. Acted as a judge of the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal (January 2015).

5. Has been serving as a judge of the Court of Appeal of the Cayman Islands since 2015.

6. Has been a lecturer at the Norman Manley Law School.

Morrison said he is satisfied with his work in the Appeal Court.

"I think I have had the good fortune of working with some great colleagues and to contribute something to the growth of the Court over the last 12 years," Morrison said.

He also said he is optimistic about the future of the court with a strong group of younger judges who have a longer career path in the court system.

"The level of output, which we are already seeing from our new young people suggests that there is nothing at all to fear about changes to come in the next couple of years,” Morrison said.

A replacement has not yet been named.

In the meantime, Morrison is looking forward to spending more time with his grandchildren, exercising more regularly and reading more books for leisure during his retirement.

A special sitting of the Court of Appeal will be held on Friday, December 04, 2020 to pay tribute to Morrison.

Watch the live stream:

YouTube – Jamaican Judiciary

Twitter – @jamjudiciary

Facebook – The Judiciary of Jamaica

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.