Communities in Trelawny get piped water

Residents of several communities in Trelawny now have piped water following the commissioning of a new water supply system.

The National Water Commission (NWC) says that the 'Wakefield to Bunkers Hill Pipeline Replacement Project' has now been completed and that the potable water pipeline will benefit residents in Wakefield, Friendship, and Bunkers Hill.

According to NWC, as at Friday, November 20, 2020, forty-one service connections have been installed while fifty percent of the connections have been transferred to the new 150 mm pipeline.

In the meantime, there is an on-going effort to identify existing service connections that are to be transferred to the new pipeline.

"Prior to the implementation of the project, several sections of various communities along the route of the new pipeline were without the precious commodity. Now, however, these residents are the beneficiaries of the new network and receiving water in their taps at good pressures," the statement read.

NWC is also urging delinquent customers in the respective communities to settle any outstanding balance on their account in order to be transferred to the new pipeline.

"The NWC is now treating as a priority the conversion of inactive accounts to active customers as part of a strategic measure to have more billed customers benefit from the new pipeline," it said.

