Food for the Poor to plant one million fruit and timber trees

Food for the Poor Jamaica has committed to planting one million fruit and timber trees over the next three years under a programme dubbed, “Fruits for the Poor”.

This is in support of the Forestry Department's National Tree Planting Initiative titled “Three Million Trees in Three Years”.

The announcement was made by Director of Agriculture & Fisheries at Food for the Poor, Nakhle Hado, during a tree planting event organised by the Forestry Department in observance of Youth Month, under the theme, ‘ReThinkYOUth’, at the Boulevard Baptist Church on Wednesday, November 25.

“Food for the Poor is pleased to embark on this initiative to be involved in the restoration of our environment and are extremely happy to be planting the first set of trees at two homes that involve youth empowerment,” he said.

About 25 trees were planted at the Homestead Place of Safety and the Wortley Home for Girls as part of the Fruits for the Poor Programme on Wednesday.

Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Pearnel Charles Jr, in commending Food for the Poor for partnering with the Forestry Department in support of the 3 in 3 initiative, noted that he will be seeking to expand the ‘fruit for the poor’ initiative to other corporate entities.

Meanwhile, the Minister is making a special appeal to young people to start rethinking their role in environmental management and the impact of their actions as well environmental policies and programmes that are implemented and their far reaching impact across the country.

“It is for you to be the agitators, to be coordinators and the instigators of tree planting in your school and to teach them, lead them in understanding the importance of the initiative. Not only is it a matter of beautification, but it is a matter of our own existence as our lives depend on the capacity of trees to help in sustaining lives,” Charles said.

