Scotia bows to pressure - Moves to help seniors navigate digital banking channels

In responding to the howls of protests it faced from customers after announcing a raft of measures, including the closure of two locations and the halting of cash transactions at six others, Scotiabank Jamaica has introduced initiatives to help senior citizens to get more comfortable in navigating its digital banking channels.

Starting last Saturday and contining on Saturday, December 5, the bank will open branches in nine locations to provide assistance and coaching for customers who wish to learn how to use digital banking, including the new features available at its automated banking machines (ABMs).

The Scotiabank ‘Digital Saturday’ initiative has been endorsed by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, which has been urging persons, particularly those vulnerable to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to use remote channels for conducting business wherever possible.

“Digital Saturday is an opportunity for us to spend time with our senior customers, away from the bustle of our weekly banking hours, and empower them to use our alternate channels as a way of reducing the number of times they will eventually need to return to the branch for routine transactions. We are very excited about the activity and look forward to welcoming them,” shared Audrey Tugwell Henry, executive vice-president of retail banking.

“Across the board, our aim is to make our electronic channels more accessible for everyone. However, we are very keen on reaching and engaging this important customer segment through these special activities across our branches,” she added.

She further noted an expected increase in the volumes of customers at branches during the upcoming festive period. “It is important to us that our customers, including seniors, have the option to stay safe and conduct their banking from the comfort of their homes,” Tugwell Henry said.

Other initiatives planned include special tutorials in-branch about the use of Scotiabank ABMs, the Scotia Online banking platform, the Scotia mobile app and much more. Special digital banking representatives have also been assigned to conduct training with seniors when they visit the branch. A series of video-based content and guides will be published at scotiabank.com/digital.

Training opportunities for seniors is also being coordinated through entities like the National Senior Citizens Council and various returning residents associations that will see ‘Scotiabankers’ making visits to conduct training on its digital channels with their members.

Scotiabank said it will continue to invest in and promote the use of digital banking to provide greater convenience and minimise banking disruptions amid the ongoing health crisis.