Stocks Round Up | 38 stocks advance, 40 decline and 13 trade firm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index closed on Monday on a winning note, with an advance/decline ratio of 38/40.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 1,959.02 points or 0.50 per cent to close at 394,725.95.

The JSE Main Market Index was up 2,101.69 points or 0.53 per cent to close at 399,576.10, while the Junior Market Index advanced 2.24 points or 0.09 per cent to close at 2,516.07. The JSE USD Equities Index advanced 2.42 points or 1.29 per cent to close at 190.34.

Overall market activity

91 stocks traded

38 advanced

40 declined

13 traded firm

Winners

JMMB Group 7.25 VR JMD CR Prefs, up 15.20 per cent to close at $1.44

Cargo Handlers, up 14.80 per cent to close at $ 7.29

Paramount Trading, up 14.39 per cent to close at $ 1.51

Community & Workers CCU Defs, up 13.04 per cent to close at $1.82

Palace Amusement, up 8.33 per cent to close at $$1,300.00

Losers

Sterling Investments USD, down 29.82 per cent to close at $0.02

Blue Power, down 20.62 per cent to close at $ 2.58

Caribbean Assurance, down 10.53 per cent closing at $1.70

1834 Investments, down 10.20 per cent closing at $ 0.88

Medical Disposables, down 9.66 per cent to close at $ 3.93

Market volume

27.4 million units valued at over $ 199 million.

Volume leaders were Wigton, followed by TransJamaican Highway and Derrimon Trading.

