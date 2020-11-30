Wife of Haitian National Palace's head of security kidnapped

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, Nov 30, CMC – A one million dollar ransom is being demanded for the release of the wife of the head of the General Security Unit at the National Palace.

The authorities said that Maritza Beaubrun was kidnapped on Sunday by unidentified armed individuals.

According to family sources, the kidnappers have demanded a one million US dollar ransom for her release.

The police have made no official statement regarding the kidnapping that came less than 24 hours after a medical practitioner was snatched as he made his way to work at Hospital of the State University of Haiti.

The interns and staff at hospitals in Haiti took to social media to protest the abduction of Dr Hans David Telemaque. They have since decided to go on strike.

The kidnappers have since released Dr Télémaque, but it is not known whether a ransom was paid.

Over the past months,several persons in Haiti have been kidnapped for ransom.

The United States, Canada and other Western countries have urged their nationals not to travel to the French-speaking country because of the crime and political situation there.

