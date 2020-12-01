JPS’ smart LED streetlights leading to new St Catherine community stolen

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has disclosed that nine of the LED streetlights installed to light the roadway leading to the SilverSun Estate in St Catherine, have been stolen.

The housing development, which currently consists of roughly 200 completed units, was opened in July of this year.

JPS says tracking of the stolen infrastructure is already underway and crucial information has been gathered.

The energy company says one of the many capabilities of Smart LED Streetlights, is their ability to provide information on the date and time that the streetlights were last operational.

Senior VP, Energy Delivery, Blaine Jarrett, said that, “this latest case is very unfortunate as it negatively impacts citizens and hampers the company’s efforts. We are conducting surveillance to try and track down the stolen streetlights and persons who are found in possession of the infrastructure will be brought before the courts. We are not taking these incidents lightly. We are making every effort to restore lighting to the community’s access road and remain committed to providing improved street lighting across the island.”

JPS says its Smart LED Streetlight Programme, which involves the replacement of High Pressure Sodium lamps with LED bulbs, is advancing and will be completed by 2021.

The company is again appealing to citizens to desist from the practice of interfering with public lighting infrastructure.

