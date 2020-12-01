KSAMC launches new website

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) says it has launched a more integrated and interactive web portal.

The new website was virtually launched today in collaboration with the Vocational Training Institute (VTDI) and can be accessed at www.ksamc.gov.jm.

The KSAMC says the website design and hosting arrangements were successfully completed by VTDI students free of charge and will be one of the main media by which the corporation disseminates information and communicates with stakeholders and the public.

Mayor of Kingston, Delroy Williams, expressed pride and content at the quality of work and interest placed by the VTDI students who have worked for the realisation of this vision.

"The KSAMC has seen the need for greater digital interaction and services online. The pandemic has created a new normal that we have decided to adapt to in an attempt to be more efficient and responsive. Likewise, our vision of becoming a destination city mandates that our digital presence gives a true reflection of the city of Kingston and we believe that the VTDI students and staff captured the essence of our capital in the creation of this site."

The newly designed website will allow for better collaboration with other local authorities, agencies and ministries.

The KSAMC says the website is also highly responsive with practical info/links and a 24- hour live chat feature in keeping with its ongoing thrust of improving service delivery.

The corporation says the website also highlights historic sites and landmarks across Kingston and St Andrew, making it a compact, user-friendly resource and marketing hub.

