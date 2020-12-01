One more COVID death, 47 new cases

A 36-year-old woman from Westmoreland is the latest person to have succumbed to COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported.

In it's clinical summary management summary for Monday, November 30, the ministry said her death brings to 258, the number of deaths from COVID-19 in Jamaica.

COVID-19 infections rose by 47 new cases in the past day, increasing the total infections since March 10 to 10,810 of which 4,040 are deemed active.

Westmoreland accounted for the highest number of new cases, with 13, followed by St Ann with 10. St Catherine recorded eight new cases, Hanover recorded four, Kingston and St Andrew recorded three, as did St Thomas. St James recorded two new cases, St Elizabeth two, Manchester and Portland accounted for the final two cases, with one new case each of COVID-19.

Of the new cases, 20 are males and 27 are females.

In the meantime, there were 145 more recoveries, increasing the total to 6,364.

Some 81 persons are in hospital with 14 being moderately ill and nine critically ill.

