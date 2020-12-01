Returning resident shot dead during Clarendon burglary

The Clarendon police are searching for clues into the murder of a 72-year-old returning in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Ansel Lynch was shot dead three days after he arrived from Canada.

Lynch and his wife, Inez, usually travel to Jamaica at this time of year to escape the cold in Canada.

Inez said she and her husband were in bed when he got up about 2:25 a.m.

She said she heard him speaking to someone at the door.

“Him sey 'come outa mi house ole neiga', den dem shot him one time,” she said.

She said he was trying to close the door when he was shot a second time.

Inez said that's when she latched the door and raised an alarm for her neighbours to call the police.

She also said there was no explosion as her husband was shot, however, she could see what appeared to be sparks.

According to Inez, her husband was looking forward to reaping the yams he planted, while he was earlier in Jamaica.

She also doesn’t believe robbery was the motive saying noting was taken.

Heather Reid, president of the Clarendon Associations of Returning Resident has bemoaned the murder of her peers over the years.

“It’s just sickening, it makes me very sad, because we are all born here. We went away and we work hard just to come back to Jamaica and to be treated like this. It makes us very, very sad,” she said.

Reid said some of the returnees have got so scared, they have locked up their houses and gone back overseas.

However, the association president said she has no intention of leaving the island to which she returned 24 years ago.

“I will not throw no towel in, they will have to come and get me," she said.

