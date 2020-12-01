Three new Wi-Fi hotspots to be installed during December

Three new public Wi-Fi hotspots will be installed in town centres across the island during the month of December.

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Daryl Vaz, made the disclosure at the launch of the country’s 10th Wi-Fi hotspot in Annotto Bay, St. Mary, on Friday, November 27.

The service will be rolled out in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, on December 4; Chapelton, Clarendon on December 10; and Port Antonio, Portland on December 11.

Each site costs $20 million, comprising $5 million for set-up and installation and $15 million for service for three years.

Vaz said that the investment aims to make Jamaica a technology-enabled society and position the information and communications technology (ICT) sector as a pivotal element in Jamaica’s transformation into a prosperous country in keeping with the National Development Plan, Vision 2030.

“We want to become an innovation nation, a truly digital society, where, on every street corner, in every community, our people are creating, ideating and inventing.

“I want to see a Jamaica where our children are app developers, inventors and innovators. I want to see a Jamaica where our citizens in rural areas have the same quality of service as those who live in urban areas,” Minister Vaz said.

Free public Wi-Fi is already available at Emancipation Park, Mandela Park, St William Grant Park, Olympic Way and Devon House in Kingston and St. Andrew; Cecil Charlton Park in Mandeville; May Pen, Clarendon; Junction, St. Elizabeth; Montego Bay, St. James and Annotto Bay, St. Mary.

The initiative is being undertaken by the Universal Service Fund (USF), which is an agency of the Ministry.

