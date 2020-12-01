Vaz hits back at Crawford over remarks in leaked voicenote

Member of Parliament for Portland Eastern, Ann-Marie Vaz, has shot back at People’s National Party (PNP) vice president Damion Crawford, for verbal attacks on her character, which she says she has endured for far too long.

Vaz said that Crawford, who she defeated in a by-election, should desist from making remarks which ultimately are an attempt to denigrate the dreams, aspirations, and hard work of women and girls across Jamaica.

In a statement to The Gleaner, Vaz said that for far too long, women and girls in Jamaica, and across the world, have been confronted with prejudiced, misogynist and chauvinistic remarks from people who assume a false sense of superiority to others in a world where all people should be considered equal and assessed based on their demonstrated ability to perform and get the job done.

Vaz says she has not been personally impacted by the comments made by him over the past two years.

In an interview leading up to the by-election, Crawford stated that: "If you look at potential, the furthest this lady will go is Mrs Vaz. If you look at potential, how far can I go and how far will you come with me? If this lady beat me, it will be a travesty."

Just recently, Crawford, in a leaked voicenote, criticised the MP and questioned her intelligence.

"To every woman in Jamaica, every girl, I urge you to never let disrespectful and chauvinistic comments from mean-spirited people dissuade you from pursuing your dreams and aspirations. I urge women and girls to continue to persist, continue to strive, continue to be motivated by an earnest desire to give service to your country while bettering the lives of people. Be sure that eventually success will be yours. Keep the faith and keep believing,” Vaz's statement read.

She added that it was unfortunate that Crawford has sought to continue a "disturbing trend where he's demonstrated a penchant to make comments which seek to trivialise and suppress the value and involvement of women in various avenues of nation building, including the political arena."

The member of parliament says Crawford should seek the necessary help to enable him to be more responsible with his speech.

