Willard Hylton to act as managing director of Transport Authority

Willard Hylton has been appointed acting managing director of the Transport Authority effective today, December 1, 2020.

He replaces Cecil Morgan who demitted office on November 30, having served for just over four years in that capacity.

Hylton returns to the Transport Authority having previously been manager of the Northern Regional Office and General Manager of Human Resources and Administration.

The authority highlighted Hylton's wealth of experience in sales, marketing, community development and general management having served in various capacities in the private and public sectors, with his most recent being general manager at the Jamaica Ultimate Tyre Company.

Hylton has a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Business Administration and is currently pursuing post graduate studies in Leadership and Management at York University. He is Director at the National Solid Waste Management Corporation, Deputy Chairman of Agro Investment Corporation.

As managing director of the Authority, Hylton will assume responsibility for the leadership and direction of the Authority in fulfilment of its mandate to regulate public transportation so that it is safe, efficient and reliable.

