54 new COVID-19 cases, no additional death recorded

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded 54 additional cases of COVID-19, with ages ranging from 3 to 94 years, increasing the tally to 10,864.

Of those cases, 3,957 are active.

There was no new fatality, keeping the death tally at 258.

Of the new confirmed cases, 32 are males, 22 are females.

In the meantime, there were 145 more recoveries, increasing the total to 6,500.

Some 75 persons are in hospital with 17 being moderately ill and 10 critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 22,668 are at home.

