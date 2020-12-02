Activities of relative of Tryall Heights triple murder victims may have caused their demise - Anderson

All indications are that the brutal triple murder in Tryall Heights last week Sunday, involving 81-year-old Iciline McFarlane, her two grandchildren, 10-year-old Christina McFarlane and six-year-old Mishane McFarlane, was sparked by the activities of a relative, according to Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson.

Anderson was answering questions from journalists during a Jamaica Constabulary Force press conference a short while ago, where he said definitively that the incident was not “just a random event”.

“That killing shocked everyone, with the brutality of it. We are following two directions in the investigation. This isn’t a random event. We are not seeing this as just a home invasion where somebody was trying to commit a robbery and that sort of thing. This is unfortunate and gruesome, but it appears from what we are seeing so far to be aligned to the activities of a relative. I don’t want to say anything more about it,” Anderson said, before promising further updates whenever investigators have more concrete details on the case.

At the same time, the commissioner highlighted that one of the largest gangs in the country, the Klansman gang that is based in St Catherine, should diminish greatly in its influence as roughly 60 of its key members are currently behind bars and scheduled to face trial in January.

“We are still active against them. I think two members were fatally shot last week and we have 60 or so members of that gang in custody, and we have been continuing operations against them, and we are looking particularly at their sources of funding. That is a very active case. My information is that we should be going to trial in January and that is a large, landmark case. This has caused some conflict within the gang as people vie for leadership and other spoils. The gang is significantly degraded from where it was,” Commissioner Anderson told journalists.

