Cab driver in fatal Manchester crash charged, identity released

The Toyota Probox taxi operator involved in an accident that claimed the life of 19-year-old Tajay Millard on the Winston Jones Highway in Manchester on Sunday will soon have to face the courts to answer to charges of death by dangerous driving.

The driver has been identified as Kemar Fraser of a St Catherine address.

Witnesses say Millard was travelling along the highway towards Mandeville when a Toyota Probox taxicab travelling in the same direction overtook a line of traffic. According to the accounts, Millard was turning off the roadway when he was hit from his motorcycle by the cab.

Millard is said to have been dragged approximately 30 metres along the roadway.

He was rushed to Mandeville Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

