Caribbean Prime Ministers to discuss the way forward for the region

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Dec 2, CMC – The Director of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Western Hemisphere Department, Alejandro Werner, will join two CARICOM prime ministers in discussing strategies for re-positioning the economies of regional countries.

The event, which will take place on December 8, is the final edition of the Central bank of Barbados (CBB) 2020 Caribbean Economic Forum series, “Repositioning Caribbean Economies: Lessons from 2020”.

The CBB said that CARICOM chairman, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, who is also the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, will join his colleague Prime Minister Mia Mottley in participating in the panel discussions that will be live streamed on the Bank’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“Over the past six months, our forum has tackled many of the issues confronting the region, including the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the future of work, and digital transformation,” said CBB governor, Cleviston Haynes.

“For the final episode, we will bring it all together and get a holistic view from the chief policymakers. Given the global impact of the crisis, we felt it would be useful to also have the perspective of the IMF which is responsible for global economic surveillance.”

The Governor said that the final installment of the forum would be of a two-hour duration.

“We’ve decided to make it a two-hour programme so that the panelists can cover a wider range of topics and go more in depth as they discuss the issues. It will also give us the opportunity to field more questions from viewers from across the region, so I encourage everyone to tune in and send us your questions.”