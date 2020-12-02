Committee to be established for COVID-19 vaccine roll-out – Tufton

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has announced that the National COVID-19 Vaccine Coordinating Committee will soon be established.

This comes as more pharmaceutical companies have reported success in the efficacy of new vaccines to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus.

Jamaica and several other Caribbean countries have made down payments to the COVAX facility through funding from the European Union grant funds to CARPHA, to have at least 10 per cent the population get access to a vaccine.

That represents some 270,000 Jamaicans.

At Tuesday’s sitting of the House of Representatives, Tufton said the committee will comprise public- and private-sector experts.

“The committee will see the involvement of clinical experts within the Ministry of Health and Wellness. It will also have the anticipation of logistics planning experts, and social behavioural experts to manage the behavioural change that will accompany the implementation,” Tufton told Parliament.

Tufton also stated that Cabinet has signed off on the re-establishment of Parliament's Special Select Committee on COVID-19.

The committee had been in place in the last administration but adjourned when Parliament was dissolved before the September 3 general election.

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted 13-to-1 on Tuesday to recommend that healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities be first in line for coronavirus vaccines that get emergency authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

