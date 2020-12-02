Culture ministry launches ‘Jamaica 60’ logo competition

Jamaicans at home and abroad will have the opportunity to win US$2,500 in the Jamaica 60th Logo Competition.

Deadline for submission of entries is Friday, January 19, 2021 at midnight.

The competition is being organised by the Secretariat for Commemorative Events and Special Projects in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, which is responsible for planning the country’s 60th anniversary of Independence celebrations in 2022.

The logo should reflect the national colours and/or national symbol(s) of Jamaica and be reflective of the Jamaican spirit. The Government of Jamaica will have exclusive rights to use of the winning design in perpetuity.

Project director, Secretariat for Commemorative Events and Special Projects, Lenford Salmon, told JIS News that the logo will be used as the “brand image” to celebrate Jamaica 60, including memorabilia.

As such, he said that the logo should embody “the Jamaican spirit in every shape and form”.

Salmon told JIS News that the competition is the brainchild of portfolio minister, Olivia Grange, who felt that the design to mark the milestone should be drawn from a “wider pool of creative energy and not just a small pool of people”.

“We wanted to throw it out to more people, which we believe would give us, in the end, a far better logo,” he pointed out.

He is urging persons to be creative in their designs. “We don’t want to put a straitjacket around people. We want their creativity to go wild,” he stressed.

The project director said that a winner will be chosen from the top three designs.

For more information on guidelines of the competition, persons can visit www.mcges.gov.jm or send email to Jamaica60Secretariat@gmail.com.