Culture Ministry launches ‘Jamaica 60’ logo competition

Jamaicans at home and abroad will have the opportunity to win US$2,500 in the Jamaica 60th logo competition.

The competition is being organised by the Secretariat for Commemorative Events and Special Projects in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

Project Director Lenford Salmon noted that the logo will be used as 'brand image' to celebrate Jamaica 60, including memorabilia.

As such, he said that the logo should embody “the Jamaican spirit in every shape and form.”

The competition is the brainchild of portfolio Minister, Olivia Grange, who felt that the design to mark the milestone should be drawn from a “wider pool of creative energy and not just a small pool of people”.

“We wanted to throw it out to more people, which we believe would give us, in the end, a far better logo,” Salmon pointed out.

Salmon is urging individuals who wish to enter, to be creative in their designs.

“We don’t want to put a straight jacket around people. We want their creativity to go wild,” he stressed.

The Project Director said that a winner will be chosen from the top-three designs.

Deadline for submission of entries is Friday, January 19, 2021 at midnight.

For more information on guidelines of the competition, persons can visit www.mcges.gov.jm or send email to Jamaica60Secretariat@gmail.com.

