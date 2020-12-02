Four members of Uchence Wilson gang sentenced so far

Four members of the Uchence Wilson gang were sentenced for their involvement in organised criminal activities.

The sentencing is now taking place in the Home Circuit Court and is being presided over by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.

Those sentenced so far are Odeen Smith to four years, Lanworth Geohagen six years, Derron Taylor to eight years and 24-year-old Micheal Lamonth to 16 years.

The remaining members are awaiting sentencing, including leader Uchence Wilson.

The nine accused appeared before the court today.

