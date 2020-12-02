Man crippled by bullet gets lifeline

Break Barriers Caring Hands Jamaica Ltd, an organisation that offers support to disabled persons, has adopted Kevin Robinson, the man crippled by bullets who was first featured in The Gleaner on September 26.

Robinson, 38, of Sevens Heights, Clarendon, was crippled at age 16 by bullets that pierced his back, after a gunman invaded the Kingston community he was visiting.

Director of the foundation, Andrene Lewis-Longwe, said she was moved by The Gleaner article and decided her team had to assist Robinson.

“When I saw Kevin’s story it truly resonated with me for many reasons. To have been laid up for so many years and to be confined to one place and not having the right resources. Disability support is what I’m into and Break Barriers is an agency that provides services for people who are limited in ways similar to Kevin,” she added.

The foundation will also seek to assist Robinson with funding and making his home ‘disability friendly’ to enhance his mobility.

“We look at barriers that limit and prevent people from getting out and about and put the services in place to allow them to do that,” said Lewis-Longwe.

INSPIRING OUTLOOK

Omar Lewis, a brother of Lewis-Longwe, said he was inspired by Robinson’s optimism.

“What really drew me to Mr Robinson was despite the situation he is in, he’s still optimistic about life ... he wants to live. I still see him pushing forward and he even wants to write a book. He is not even thinking about his disability.” Lewis said he’s hoping other persons come on board and assist members of the disabled community.

An enthused Robinson said he was elated at the gesture, adding: “Bwoy, me feel good, man. Them check in with me every day, too; make sure me alright and ting.”

Robinson has also received a motorised wheelchair, courtesy of Sarah’s Children, an organisation that caters to abused children and the elderly.

“Oh gosh, me feel happy fe the chair, man. You waa see me all when me out a May Pen ... you waa see how people a look pan me in a me ride,” beamed Robinson.

For Pamela Findley, communications director of Sarah’s Children, gifting Robinson the chair was like giving him legs.

“We will never forget the joy and happiness that echoed in the screams of Mr Robinson’s voice when he received the chair. It was as if we gave him back his legs, and for Sarah’s Children, that signified a rebirth of sorts,” said Findley.

Asserting her team as advocates, she added, “His needs were so compelling, we were inspired to do even more, and so we are looking to provide solar energy so he will always have access to his wheelchair. The amazing impact our intervention has had on his life continues to inspire us to do more,” she told The Gleaner.

Since The Gleaner interview, author Leroy Hutchinson of O.Y.R Books and Publishing reached out and offered to help Robinson tell his story by assisting with his book. The book is expected to be published by May 2021.