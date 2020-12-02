NWC warns massive disconnection drive now in effect

The National Water Commission (NWC) says it is now enforcing a massive and widespread disconnection drive to collect outstanding payments from customers who have arrears with the utility company.

Earlier this year, the NWC had made offers to delinquent customers to settle their arrears under the COVID Assistance Programme.

Under this arrangement, residential customers were offered a thirty percent discount to settle their debt. Additionally, commercial customers were also offered a twenty-five percent discount to settle outstanding payments

NWC said it had also taken the decision not to disconnect water supply during the initial period of the outbreak of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

"Prudent business practices now dictate that the NWC ensures that delinquent customers who refuse to settle their debt come forward and honour their obligations. The company has noted that based on its records, some customers are abusive of their arrangements, in that they rack up huge bills, use excessive water, and refuse to engage our commercial department to work out a payment plan. Such situations must now be urgently addressed if the entity is to remain viable and provide a product and services that are crucial to the livelihood of the Jamaican people," a statement from the utility company read.

Meanwhile, the NWC is urging customers that non-payment of their bills could affect their credit ratings. As of December 1, 2020, the company is empowered by law to provide credit information on its customers if such information is requested by business entities.

