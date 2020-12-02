StJMC to stage virtual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony

Western Bureau:

As the St James Municipal Corporation (StJMC) continues to find creative ways to carry out its functions without creating conditions conducive to the spreading of the deadly coronavirus, a decision has been taken for this year’s Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, which will take place on December 13, to be done virtually.

In a release to the media, Councillor Dwight Crawford, the chairman of the StJMC’s Civic and Community Affairs Committee, said the event will start at 6 p.m., but unlike in recent years when thousands of persons would converge on Sam Sharpe Square for the annual spectacle, residents are being asked to stay at home and watch a live-streaming of the event on the corporation’s social media pages; Facebook and on YouTube.

“The St James Municipal Corporation is aware of the challenges which COVID-19 has imposed on the world, and especially in light of the Government’s position on gatherings, we have decided to go virtual,” said Crawford. “In keeping with the StJMC’s move to maintain the event as one for the family, we have put together an entertainment package which can be enjoyed by every member of the family.”

ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE

Crawford said the entertainment package will have a gospel theme, noting that, despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamaica still has a lot to be thankful for.

“We will be featuring a number of local church choirs to include the 2020 JCDC Gospel Festival Song winner Treisha Williams, the Montego Bay New Testament Church of God Men’s Chorale, The Family Church on The Rock Choir, The Faith Temple Assemblies of God Choir, the Lilliput SDA Praise Team and Adoracion Chorale, and DJ Chinny will provide his usual high-energy entertainment with the playing of great gospel music,” said Crawford. “The entertainment package will be topped off with the performance of one of Montego Bay’s top cabaret performers, Tammi T, who, because of her wonderful voice and great delivery, has earned the respect of the entertainment sector across the country.”

In addition to the entertainment package, greetings will be brought by Montego Bay’s Mayor Leeroy Williams, St James’ custos, Bishop Conrad Pitkin, as well as the various sponsors.

While this year’s event is a radical departure from former years, the mayor is delighted that a creative way has been found to keep the event alive and at the fingertips of residents.

“I am very happy that despite COVID-19 taking a toll on everyone, directly or indirectly, the St James Municipal Corporation is still able to stage this calendar event, an event which citizens have travelled far and wide to attend over the years,” said Williams. “Going virtual this year will not detract from the quality of the event as we have carefully selected performers who will deliver great performances and will ensure that the focus remains on the ‘Christ’ in Christmas.

“In addition to having a lovely decorated Christmas tree in Sam Sharpe Square, the historic town centre will be decorated to bring that ‘Christmassy’ feeling to those who traverse the space,” added Williams.