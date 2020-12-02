Stocks Round Up | 37 advance, 33 decline and 9 trade firm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index closed Wednesday on the back-foot; losing ground, with an advance/decline ratio of 37/33

The JSE Combined Index declined by 1,513.79 points or 0.38 per cent to close at 393,212.16

The JSE Main Market Index was down 1,705.00 points or 0.43 per cent to close at 397,871.10, while the Junior Market Index advanced 5.26 points or 0.21 per cent to close at 2,521.33

The JSE USD Equities Index declined 3.59 points or 1.89 per cent to close at 186.75.

Overall market activity

79 stocks traded

37 advanced

33 declined

9 traded firm.

Winners

Medical Disposables, up 11.70 per cent to close at $4.39

Dolphin Cove, up 10.83 per cent to close at $ 6.65

Proven Investments USD, up 9.28 per cent to close at US$ 0.26

Jamaican Teas, up 8.47 per cent to close at $1.92

Radio Jamaica, up 8.18 per cent to close at $1.19

Losers

KLE Group, down 13.04 per cent to close at $1.00

Mayberry Jam Equities, down 12.80 per cent to close at $ 7.15

Express Catering, down 12.19 per cent closing at $3.53

Lasco Distributors, down 9.46 per cent closing at $ 3.16

Everything Fresh, down 9.21 per cent to close at $ 0.69

Market volume

10.335 million units valued at over $ 53.89million.

Volume leaders were Wigton, followed by Trans Jamaican Highway and Jamaican Teas

