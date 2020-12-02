Three charged for murder of Manchester businesswoman

Tamara Bailey/Gleaner Writer

MANDEVILLE, Manchester:

The Manchester police have charged two men and a woman in connection with the murder of 63-year-old businesswoman Marcia Chin-You.

On Friday, her body was found in her car in the driveway of her Ingleside home in Manchester.

The accused are:

Shacquel Perkins, 24, carpenter of Woodlawn Crescent, Mandeville, Manchester

Dwayne Brown, 36, security manager of Oakland Drive, Mandeville Manchester.

Zoie Forrest, 34, businesswoman of Oakland Drive, Mandeville Manchester.

They have each been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Commanding officer for Manchester Superintendent Gary Francis says the accused will appear before the Manchester Parish Court Wednesday and will return next Tuesday.

