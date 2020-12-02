Uchence Wilson sentenced to 26 years in prison

Alleged gang leader Uchence Wilson has been sentenced to 26 years in prison.

The sentence was handed down in the Home Circuit Court.

Wilson was convicted on 10 of the 34 charges.

Wilson's charges include: robbery, illegal possession of firearm and shooting with intent.

Earlier today, eight of Wilson's cronies were also handed down their sentences.

Odeen Smith was sentenced to four years for robbery and being a part of a criminal gang, Lanworth Geohagen six years for robbery and being a part of a criminal gang, Derron Taylor eight years for being a part of a criminal gang, home invasion and facilitating a serious offence.

Twenty-four-year-old Micheal Lamonth was sentenced to 16 years for robbery and home invasion and being a part of criminal gang, Fitzroy Scott five years for home invasion, Sheldon Christian five years for being a member of criminal gang and facilitating a serious offence, Stephenson Bennett five years for robbery and being a member of criminal gang.

Machel Goldburn has been sentenced to eight years for being a member of a gang and facilitating a criminal organisation with robbery.

In a recent interview with, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn said that the nine convicts formed the top-tier of the gang, which is said to have wreaked havoc in St Catherine, Clarendon, St Andrew, St Mary, Manchester, Trelawny, and St Ann, and was busted in December 2017.

It is said that the gang gained more than $400M from its illegal activities across the island.

